Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris: Respect Our Planet By Real Action

We all know that, as the environment deteriorates, eco-fashion is becoming a popular trend among fashion lovers to minimize planetary negatives. With “Eco-fashion” as one of their DNAs, Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris takes action.

Every aspect, from materials to packaging, is concerned with the environment. Yvette LIBBY N'guyen - Parisian fashion brand, specializes in outerwear, proudly to be part of going “green” in your wardrobe by creating designs that offer both visual enjoyment of fashion and inspirational messages.

1. Eco-fashion

The greatest eco-friendly fibers in the fashion business include Supima cotton, linen, and hemp. If Supima cotton is known for its remarkable qualities such as sustainability, renewables, and biodegradability, linen is one of the most biodegradable fabrics made from flax plants, and hemp is the most environmentally friendly fabric.

All of them are durable fibers that help garments last longer. From outerwear to other Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris creations, these exquisite sustainable textiles are used.

Image: Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris

Furthermore, OEKO-TEX® has given our textile suppliers a standard 100 certification, indicating that it is safe for human health.

Lacquer silk, in particular, was a popular fabric in the past because it was made using natural processes. Because of its gleaming, significant black color, lacquer silk is supposed to resemble a mirror. This traditional handicraft has declined in popularity as synthetic fibers have proliferated, making it extremely rare. Fortunately, this valuable silk was applied in a new cruise collection (short & shirt) from Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris, thanks to their endless passion in material renovation.

Image: Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris

Aside from natural textiles, additional trims and accessories are carefully picked. All buttons are made of natural shell, horn, corozo, etc., and are dyed with vegetable color.

2. Slow-fashion

Slow-fashion alleviates the negative effects of fast fashion. It has been established that the fashion industry ranks second in terms of rising carbon footprint, which contributes to the greenhouse effect, which causes many natural disasters such as melting ice, forest fires, and climate change.

Our shopping philosophy is “buying less but better” in order to limit our influence on the environment, which is especially important in today's fast-paced world. Spending your budget on higher-quality, longer-lasting clothing rather than quantity. The fewer garments you own, the less waste you generate for the environment. Invest in a high-quality coat rather than ten low-cost, environmentally unfriendly coats. Yvette LIBBY N'guyen focuses on timeless sophisticated design blended with sustainable materials to provide high-quality items that keep you looking stylish while being ecologically responsible.

Image: Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris

Investing in trans-seasonal clothing rather than one-time outfits like wedding dresses. Versatile garments are a better option for lightening the load on our wardrobes, saving money on trendy pieces that will be out of style soon, and even protecting the environment. Almost all of Yvette LIBBY N'guyen's designs are wearable on a daily basis as well as for formal occasions. Take a look at the trench coat from the collection “Timeless Sophistication” which is named "MILITANT SPRUCE" as an example.

Image: Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris

Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris collections are available on Fashion United marketplace. Discover Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris journey on eco-fashion path more in the next article.