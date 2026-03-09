Zalando celebrates ‘Euro Summer’ with Lily Collins as global brand ambassador

Zalando launches its spring/summer 2026 campaign today. The face of the campaign is Golden Globe-nominated actress and producer Lily Collins, the company's new global brand ambassador. The campaign celebrates the vibrant energy, spontaneity and versatile fashion looks of Europe's warmer season.

In her official debut as global brand ambassador for Zalando, Lily Collins appears as a true connoisseur of the ‘Euro Summer’. Drawing on her own experiences working in cities like London and Rome, Collins addresses the daily dilemma: “What should I wear?”

The campaign captures everyday summer situations, from discovering hidden coves and visiting a bustling terrace to finding a favourite spot in the heart of the city. Zalando breaks with common clichés, showing the European summer in all its unpredictable dynamism. Through a combination of visual storytelling and a curated assortment, Zalando offers tangible solutions to daily style questions. The aim is to help customers shape the season with individual self-confidence and the right look.

Sara Spännar, VP global marketing at Zalando, said: “We are delighted to be working with Lily Collins. At Zalando, style consciousness is not an abstract concept but a daily ritual for our customers. How we dress determines how we feel. Lily Collins perfectly embodies this authentic confidence in fashion. Our goal at Zalando is to make this feeling accessible to all our customers. With her as an ambassador, we are focusing on the spontaneous side of styling and providing a personal answer to the universal question: ‘What should I wear?’”

Lily Collins said: “A unique dynamic emerges in Europe as soon as the sun comes out and life moves onto the streets and squares. I know the feeling well: you start the morning at a coffee stand and end up somewhere completely unexpected at the end of the day. This inevitably raises the question: ‘What should I wear?’. I am delighted that my first campaign with Zalando celebrates these real summer moments.”

In addition to the campaign films, Zalando is using large-format digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising and social media content. Alongside Lily Collins, the campaign also features fashion commentator and content creator Ly.as. The campaign launches on March 9, 2026, on all Zalando channels and will be progressively rolled out in all European Zalando markets.