Zalando joins Fair Wear to strengthen their commitment to ethical fashion

Zalando joins Fair Wear as a member, marking a significant step in its commitment to enhancing working conditions within its supply chain. As part of this membership, Zalando will focus on improving labour standards within its private label production, working towards a new benchmark for responsible business in the fashion industry.

The fashion industry is complex, with supply chains often spanning multiple countries and involving numerous players. Fair Wear, a leading organisation dedicated to improving labour conditions in global supply chains, believes that systemic change can only come through collaboration. This means brands and manufacturers work together with supply chain rights and stakeholders to improve conditions for workers across the entire industry. Zalando’s membership demonstrates a strong commitment to responsible business in their own supply chain while also creating new opportunities for shared learning and industry-wide collaboration.

By focusing on their private labels, Zalando is taking proactive steps to advance human rights and fair working conditions for the people making their clothing: “Zalando’s membership for its private labels shows they’re committed to due diligence in their supply chain at a high-quality level, with actual impact for the people making our clothes,” states Fair Wear’s Director of External Affairs, Alexander Kohnstamm. Zalando’s Sustainability Director, Pascal Brun, says, “One thing – among many others – I really like about this partnership is that Fair Wear holds brands and companies like us accountable for performance and achievements, which perfectly aligns with our work culture at Zalando.”

Fair Wear’s HRDD Academy offers valuable resources and training to help companies deepen their understanding of human rights and build effective and impactful due diligence processes. In addition to their membership, Zalando is also encouraging other brands on its retailer platform to explore how they can enhance their own human rights due diligence practices.

“We’re thrilled that Zalando has joined the Fair Wear movement and are confident that their dedication will inspire other brands to implement impactful human rights due diligence in their own supply chains,” adds Kohnstamm.

As the fashion industry faces growing calls for responsible business, Zalando’s decision reflects a broader shift towards an equitable world of work. Systemic change requires more brands to take responsibility and strengthen human rights due diligence in their supply chains.

About Fair Wear

Fair Wear drives systemic change in the garment and footwear sector by creating practical, scalable solutions to advance human rights.

We unite diverse supply chain stakeholders to set a higher standard for responsible business. By collaborating with brands, retailers, suppliers, workers, and their representatives, we co-develop and test frameworks, guidance, and tools to improve working conditions through impactful human rights due diligence implementation.

Together, we push for an equitable world of work.