Zalando trend: Coastal cowgirl

With over 160 million views on TikTok, the #coastalcowgirl hashtag has emerged as a genuine summer trend. This style blends the relaxed bohemian spirit of the seaside with the timeless Western aesthetic, in the vein of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter or Lana Del Rey’s Lasso tour.

Lightweight fabrics and flowing cuts – airy cotton shirts, long floaty skirts – combine with essential Western pieces.

Credits: Zalando

Suede boots, raw or frayed denim bring that cowgirl touch that transforms a beach look into a rodeo-ready outfit.

Accessories are essential to this style. A straw cowboy hat, layered jewellery adorned with turquoise and natural tones reinforce this bohemian and Western blend that perfectly defines the coastal cowgirl vibe.

