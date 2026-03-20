Zara: Spring/Summer 2026 Studio Collection

Memory refracted through colour. Character revealed through texture. For Spring/Summer 2026, Zara Studio returns with three standalone collections for Women, Men, Kids, conceived by the Zara design team in collaboration with creative director and stylist Karl Templer. Carefully curated and impeccably constructed, Zara Studio continues to express the company’s most elevated collections.

Woman

For Spring/Summer 2026, Zara Studio womenswear reinvents contemporary romantic dressing through a fresh approach to colours, layers and contrasts. Washed floral slip dresses edged with antique-style lace are worn beneath softly cut tweed coats and striped lounge tailoring. A pale mint lace-insert skirt paired with a cropped white tee, a pink-checked fringed suit styled over a camisole, and an ivory tiered dress finished with lace bands and worn with silver T-bar kitten heels define the collection’s powdered, gentle toned mood.

Credits: Zara

Credits: Zara

Across the wardrobe, familiar garments are recomposed. Slip dresses fall asymmetrically with lace godets; striped cords are softened with sheer camisoles; long tweed coats with frayed hems are layered over floral trousers; transparent knits are worn over camisoles and slips. Accessories repeat the collection’s language, including satin bow-toe mules in ruby, teal and mustard, gathered rosette clutches, crystal drop earrings and white headbands, punctuating otherwise muted pastel palettes.

The Zara Studio woman emerges as instinctive and personal: she assembles softness and structure into a wardrobe shaped by memory, craft and ease, all in a campaign captured by Steven Meisel.

Man

The Zara Studio menswear collection reflects a relaxed, eclectic masculinity shaped by travel and self-styling for an individual, personal touch. Multi-pleated trousers fall wide and low beneath oversized striped camp-collar shirts, crochet-front knits and lightweight shirts. Softly belted tailoring worn with gauze shirts, embroidered jackets paired with loose trousers, and pinstripe suiting cinched with drawstring waists establish the silhouette.

SS26 Studio Collection Credits: Zara

Credits: Zara

Garments feel assembled, rather than coordinated: striped knit pullovers with wide indigo trousers, sheer shirts layered under soft jackets, and pleated pants worn with sandals. Texture - crochet panels, embroidery, washed cotton and lightweight suede - replaces decoration, creating a wardrobe that is expressive without excess.

This is a wardrobe for the modern individualist: tailored, relaxed and distinctive.

Kids

For Spring/Summer 2026, Zara Studio kidswear celebrates craft and summer ease. Crochet-trim cardigans, patchwork sundresses, striped sweaters and linen trousers appear in sun-washed colours; mint, peach, faded blue. Camp-collar shirts with embroidery are worn with cotton shorts; poncho-style knits layer over simple dresses; stitched cardigans accompany pleated trousers. Balancing nostalgia with practicality, the collection offers clothes designed for movement and memory-making.

SS26 Studio Collection. Credits: Zara

Credits: Zara

Each line is presented alongside a photographic campaign styled by Karl Templer and realised under the creative direction of Baron & Baron.

Womenswear is photographed by Steven Meisel, kidswear by Koto Bolofo and menswear by Mark Kean. SS26 Studio Collection is available online and in selected stores.