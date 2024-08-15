ZENGGI Spring Summer 2025

ZENGGI's consistent super-elegant androgynous style has been translated to new dimensions for Spring Summer 2025. The silhouettes are extra generous and play with the contrast between masculine shapes and feminine suppleness. A classy and understated taste pallet with a strong contemporary attitude and exceptional quality. There is love in every detail.

Designed to match seamlessly with previous collections and the sustainably curated wardrobes of women who take their clothes seriously, ZENGGI surprises every season with distinctly modern shapes and proportions in the finest materials.

For Spring Summer 2025, an extremely wide and floor-length high waist culotte stands out, for sweltering hot days executed in a khaki-colored washed linen, with a matching wide boxy blouse. A slightly more moderate version of these generous pleated trousers reaches to just above the ankles and is made of an extra-tightly woven ‘paper cotton’ in off black, a fabric with more angular folds, very garçonne combined with a boxy shirt in a lightweight striped poplin. Undeniably cool is the suit in an unbleached white cotton twill with pronounced proportions referring to Japanese workwear. The ankle-length trousers with a lazy straight fit and nonchalant side pockets have both a high waist and a lowered crotch. The lapel jacket is extremely boxy with relaxed dropped shoulders and beautifully finished with soft cotton lining and real horn buttons. The Japanese workwear influence also translates to a new trouser model: wide through deep front pleats but with a slightly rounder ‘barrel shape’ that reaches above the ankle. Executed in a fluid Japanese crepe made of recycled polyester and with a matching sleek blazer, to be worn with or without a belt, casual and chic at the same time.

ZENGGI SS25. Credits: ZENGGI

Taking inspiration from the classic men's wardrobe, it is extremely feminine, lightweight, and relaxed in execution, and is combined with baby-soft knits such as a sleeveless jumper with matching ‘shrug’ in silky suri-alpaca, an Xtra wide summer jumper with deep sharp V-neck in silk-alpaca or a short cardigan in an organic cotton and cashmere blend. In contrast to all the wide shapes, some tops are fitted around the waist. An obi-like wide bow belt around sleek dresses adds a bit of Italian sexiness to ZENGGI's understated style. The most luxurious statement is a wide striped blouse with large cuffs and matching pajama trousers in a sumptuously supple 100 percent silk.

Unexpected accents include a men's shirt with a sensual floral print in watery blue and white and kaftan shapes with a tortoise-effect watercolor print. The colour limoncello for tops and knits gives ZENGGI’s strict neutral colour chart a touch of zest.

ZENGGI, because style lasts longer.