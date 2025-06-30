ZIMMERMANN Cruise RTW 2026: Twisted Romance

ZIMMERMANN unveils its Cruise RTW 2026 collection, Twisted Romance — a playful tribute to pirate nostalgia and New Romantic flair, captured on location in Mykonos, Greece.

“Cruise 26 is inspired by nostalgic pirate adventures and the flamboyance of the New Romantics. A treasure trove of nostalgia is given fresh interpretation through fluid fabrics, dynamic shapes and illustrative prints to capture a carefree mood. We played a lot with contrast — floaty silks against structured denim, delicate lace paired with sharp tailoring. There’s volume, romance, and drama, but it’s never too serious. That tension is what makes it feel modern: celebrating a sense of fun, freedom and a little rebellious adventure,” says Creative Director, Nicky Zimmermann.

Cruise RTW 2026. Credits: ZIMMERMANN

ZIMMERMANN’s Cruise debut follows the recent opening of the brand’s boutique in Mykonos.