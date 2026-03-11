Zimmermann Fall Ready-to-Wear 2026: Trailblazer

For Fall 2026, ZIMMERMANN channels a spirit of confidence, independence, joy, and grit, as embodied by trailblazing Australian women who redefined what was possible for future generations.

“Fall 2026 is inspired by Australian women during the 1920s, who rewrote the rules at a time of great social change. My grandmother was a lifesaver at Coogee Beach in her late teens, and her stories of that time always captivated me. I looked to other incredible women from that era, from Miles Franklin, the legendary Australian author and a champion of emerging female writers, to the duo Kathleen Howell and Jean Robertson, who were some of the first women to drive across Australia. There’s a photo of them sitting on the back of a car, lighting each other’s cigarettes. I love the mood of it all. I also found references to the first women’s cricket teams in Australia, and the team photos were just brilliant – cheeky, full of life, and joy. Across their diverse fields, these women refused to accept boundaries and formed part of a generational movement. I’ve embraced their spirit of risk-taking, attitude of unfussy practicality, and the cheeky humour that came through their stories and their images.” – Nicky Zimmermann, Creative Director.

“I thought of the collection as two parts that form the same whole. The first is all about utility – jumpsuits, structured drill fabric, and nods to sports uniforms – an exchange of feminine and masculine codes. It then shifts into lingerie-inspired pieces, and more fluid looks.”

Feminine silhouettes soften and play with traditional menswear references, reflecting an intentional balance throughout. Men’s silk scarves illustrated with aviation and sporting scenes are refashioned into fluid skirts and dresses. Crisp cricket whites elevated in cream wool suiting, and a sculptural aviator-style denim jacket draw inspiration from uniform dressing, while a feminine expression of utility is found in a tonal chartreuse drill set.

Much of this season’s language is expressed through its layering, enhanced by the textures of its varied materials: shearling, velvet, and silk, styled to articulate the versatility of single pieces. Underpinnings and silk shirts with exaggerated sleeves layer multiple looks, highlighted beneath a blouson-style denim jumpsuit and sculptural knitwear.

Movement is inherent to ZIMMERMANN’s DNA, in which silhouettes are made to come alive in motion. A print and lace-paneled wrap dress sways over wide-legged denim; a chalk blue leather bomber with a ruffled silk skirt bounces in step, combining strength and sensuality. Heightening the sense of drape, flared jeans are cinched with a scarf-tied waist, and head-to-toe mahogany leather contours the body–neckties and cascading panels further a sense of movement.

Sharply tailored tuxedo suiting is trimmed with Japanese lace and matched with intricate lingerie. In corset-like pieces, bras are styled as an outer layer, eventually evolving into full dress form.

Art Deco influences emerge in prints and silhouettes. Hand-drawn motifs are animated in placement burnout silk styles, and velvet gowns hint at the era with geometric cutouts and cascades of silk georgette.

Accessories take cues from the textures of the 1920s, including embroidered velvet slipper-style mules and matching evening pouches. The Cloud 91 bag line is reimagined in hobo and shopper silhouettes in patchwork python leather. Jewellery, from pavé earrings to bold cuffs, features exotic bird motifs, while charms personalise bags, belts, and necklaces in tribute to the sharp-witted women who inspired the collection.