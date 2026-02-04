Zimmermann Spring Ready to Wear 26: Kindred Spirit

ZIMMERMANN unveils its Spring 26 campaign, celebrating connection in a world alive with spontaneous discovery. Fronted by Edie Campbell, alongside Abby Champion and Louise Robert, the campaign was shot on the Californian coast by Emma Summerton, capturing the spirit of uninhibited expression.

Credits: Zimmermann

Inspired by 1970s artists who stepped beyond the restrictive conservatism of their time, the Spring 26 collection honours creativity as a collective force. It celebrates chosen families and supportive creative communities — spaces where individuality flourishes through connection and collaboration. Each look champions personal style, encouraging experimentation with texture, print, and colour, worn with conviction and carefree ease.

Colour defines the season in vibrant, offbeat shades and statement psychedelic prints. ZIMMERMANN’s signature florals are playfully warped and scaled, creating striking movement. Block-colour cotton drill silhouettes transcend utility, with bomber jackets and super-flared pants adding exaggerated motion.

ZIMMERMANN’s evolving house codes are refined across its international design studios, blending the Sydney atelier’s aptitude for flowing gowns and original artwork with Paris’s precise approach to suiting and denim. Signature billowing sleeves bloom in floral organza and crisp ivory poplin, while a newly developed texture — ‘super-fluff ’ — sees layers of bias-cut organza form buoyant, crinoline-backed tiers on gowns.

Throughout the collection, considered volume and dramatic movement take centre stage: skirts flare from the waist, sleeves billow into cape-like forms, and silhouettes bounce with energy. Painter’s overalls, 70s-inspired suiting, braided décolletages, buoyant harem pants and acid tie-dye dresses balance complex construction with effortless wearability.