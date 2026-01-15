Adrien Brody joins Lacoste as Global Eyewear Ambassador

An ambassador faithful to the Lacoste spirit

Fourteen years after their first collaboration, Adrien Brody is reuniting with Lacoste and becoming the face of its Eyewear line. In 2012, he already embodied the brand in the Unconventional Chic campaign. Since then, the actor has regularly been associated with the Lacoste universe, notably through his loyal presence at the brand's fashion shows.

Adrien Brody is a two-time Academy Award winner for Best Actor, recognized for his extraordinary performances in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist (2024) and Roman Polanski’s The Pianist (2002). Brody’s portrayal of Holocaust survivor and architect László Tóth in The Brutalist earned him numerous accolades in addition to his second Oscar, including a BAFTA, Golden Globe and Critics Choice honors, cementing his place in the pantheon of great actors.

His recognition for The Brutalist came 22 years after his first Oscar, which he won at age 29, making him the youngest Best Actor winner in history. Throughout his career, Brody has collaborated with acclaimed directors such as Wes Anderson, Steven Soderbergh, Spike Lee and Peter Jackson, and has been recognized with major awards and nominations across film and television as well as an Olivier nomination for his London Stage Debut of The Fear of 13. He also received Emmy nominations for his portrayals in Houdini and Succession. In addition to acting, Brody produces films under his production company, Fable House. He is an also accomplished painter and music producer.

“I’m honored to join the Lacoste family as the global ambassador of their newest eyewear campaign. Lacoste has always represented style, authenticity and craftsmanship, and I’m excited to continue our friendship and collaboration with this new campaign.” Adrien Brody

With his distinctive artistic vision, natural elegance and a career guided by bold choices, Adrien Brody perfectly embodies the Lacoste spirit. This collaboration is part of a long-standing relationship based on clear creative affinities.

Lacoste Eyewear, combining heritage and contemporary style

Featured on Adrien Brody, this modern and lightweight, geometric sunglass blends contemporary design with authentic Lacoste heritage. Its bio-injected front keeps the frame comfortable and easy to wear, while the acetate temples, enhanced by a finely engraved metal core wire, offer durability and refinement. The iconic metal crocodile trim provides a timeless signature touch, and the premium 7-barrel hinge elevates the construction with strength and precision. Balancing comfort, sophistication, and distinctive branding, this design embodies the essence of a truly Lacoste accessory.