AI in the Fashion Industry – Job Creator or Job Killer?

Artificial intelligence is transforming the fashion industry faster than many expected. What was once seen primarily as a creative sector is increasingly becoming a data driven industry. For companies, the focus is on speed, cost control and better decision making. For employees, the picture is different: new opportunities, new expectations and the risk of being left behind.

The labour market in the apparel industry will not simply become smaller or larger because of AI. It will become different.

AI shifts work rather than replacing it one to one

In design, buying, planning, marketing and ecommerce, systems are already being used to identify trends, forecast demand, generate images and analyse customer behaviour. Companies such as Zalando, H&M and Nike are investing heavily in data driven processes.

This does not mean that designers, buyers or merchandisers will disappear. But the nature of their work is changing. There will be less operational routine and more focus on oversight, interpretation and quality control of AI generated results.

The traditional role of “I do things the way they have always been done” is losing value. The role of “I work with systems and understand their limitations” is becoming increasingly important.

New roles emerging

1. AI Translator between business and technology

Many fashion companies are realising that the biggest challenge is not the technology itself, but translating business questions into data models. This is creating a new interface role.

Typical responsibilities include:

Translating requirements from design, buying or marketing into data related questions

Explaining model outputs in a clear and understandable way

Identifying bias and misinterpretation

This is not a pure data scientist role. It requires both industry knowledge and data literacy.

2. Data Driven Merchandiser

Merchandising has always been data focused. With AI, it is becoming a highly specialised discipline.

New responsibilities include:

Working with forecasting models

Simulating different scenarios

Interpreting demand forecasts at SKU level

Rather than simply reacting, these professionals actively steer product assortments.

3. Digital Product Developer

New roles are emerging at the intersection of design and technology through 3D tools and digital simulation.

Key skills include:

Working with 3D garment software

Understanding material data

Creating and evaluating digital prototypes

Physical sample development is increasingly being replaced by digital development cycles.

4. AI Content and Asset Specialist

Marketing and ecommerce teams are using generative AI for images, copy and campaign variations.

New responsibilities are emerging around:

Prompt engineering

Quality control of generated content

Legal and brand specific evaluation

Not all content will be automated. But someone still needs to manage and supervise the systems.

Which jobs are under pressure?

AI mainly affects highly standardised tasks.

These include:

Manual trend research and simple competitor analysis

Highly rule based allocation and replenishment tasks

Basic image editing and content variation production

Pure data entry work

These tasks will not disappear entirely, but they will require significantly fewer people.

The most important new skills

The fashion industry is no longer looking purely for specialists or purely for creatives. Hybrid profiles are becoming increasingly valuable.

Data literacy for non technical professionals

Employees do not need to build models themselves, but they do need to understand:

How forecasts are generated

What probabilities mean

Where systems can fail

Tool proficiency

Whether in design, buying or marketing, professionals who cannot confidently use modern software risk falling behind.

Critical judgement

AI produces suggestions. Humans decide whether they align with the brand, make commercial sense and meet ethical standards.

Cross functional collaboration

Design, IT, logistics and marketing are working more closely together. Silo thinking is becoming a serious disadvantage.

What companies need now

Over the next few years, fashion companies will increasingly look for:

Employees with both industry knowledge and data literacy

Leaders who can assess and prioritise AI projects

HR professionals capable of building digital skills training programmes

Experts in data quality and governance

The real bottleneck is not necessarily high end AI researchers, but people who can make technology practical and usable in everyday business.

An opportunity for employees willing to adapt

For employees, AI is not simply an external force. It is a career factor. Those who learn how to work effectively with systems will significantly increase their market value.

Particularly strong opportunities exist for:

Designers with 3D and digital skills

Buyers with strong numerical and analytical capabilities

Marketing professionals with experience using AI tools

Production planners with data expertise

Those who rely solely on experience and intuition are likely to come under increasing pressure.

Conclusion

AI will not only change processes in the apparel industry, it will redefine professional roles. Routine tasks will decline, while more complex management and decision making responsibilities will grow. The risks for employees are real, but so are the opportunities.

The key question is no longer whether AI will replace jobs, but who will continue developing in ways that make them indispensable alongside AI systems.

Urs Konstantin Rouette ROUETTE EXECUTIVE SEARCH