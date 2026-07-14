BPCM appoints Christian Langbein EVP of Growth and Strategy

Global communications agency BPCM has appointed Christian Langbein as executive vice president of growth and strategy, the agency announced.

Building on BPCM's recent leadership evolution in late 2025 and continued investment in its globally integrated offering, Christian will lead the agency's Growth & Strategy practice, overseeing brand strategy, positioning, campaign development and partnerships across experiential and commerce.

Langbein's role will also strengthen the connective tissue across BPCM's divisions (Fashion & Accessories, Beauty & Wellness, Consumer Lifestyle, Travel & Hospitality, Wine & Spirits) and practices (Influencer & Celebrity, Corporate Communications & Sustainability Consulting), helping clients draw on the full breadth of the agency's expertise while identifying new opportunities across existing relationships and the new business pipeline.

Based out of the agency's New York office, Langbein joins BPCM with a rich background that includes 15-plus years of communications, marketing and brand leadership, guiding relationships with media and the consumer through storytelling, product and experience.

His background spans campaign development, media relations, event management, retail marketing and digital strategy, with a demonstrated track record of driving growth-oriented content and amplification strategies for global brands including Prada and Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.