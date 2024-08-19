Capri Holdings appoints new Director of Talent Acquisition for EMEA

Capri Holdings has announced the appointment of Sunita Solanki as the new Director of Talent Acquisition for the EMEA region. This new role will see Solanki leading talent acquisition efforts across Capri Holdings' portfolio of brands, including Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Solanki joins Capri Holdings after 2.5 years at Michael Kors, where she gained significant experience in talent acquisition. In this position she will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to attract and retain talent in the EMEA region.

Reflecting on the new role in a LinkedIn post, Solanki expressed appreciation for the support and guidance received during their time at Michael Kors, particularly from Alison Thorne and Semoneel Bamboat. In the post, she expresses her excitement about the new opportunity.