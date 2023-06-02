Céline Albessart Ascends to Top HR Role at The Kooples

Céline Albessart has been appointed Chief People Officer and Head of HR at The Kooples, effective May 2023. In this global role, she is responsible for the wellbeing and development of a workforce of 1400 employees across 13 countries, directing a team of 20 dedicated HR professionals.

Albessart is no stranger to significant responsibilities. Her previous role as Deputy HR Director for Europe saw her successfully manage 1200 collaborators across more than ten countries, coordinating a team of eight employees from March 2023 until her recent appointment.

However, Albessart’s rise in the HR field began before that. Her tenure as Deputy HR Director for France, from September 2021 to March 2023, honed her expertise in diverse HR operations. This period was marked by her oversight of HR strategy in a brand reset context, involving a substantial number of 850 corporate and retail employees across France, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Albessart demonstrated her proficiency in HR development, compliance, and digitalization processes during this period. From recruitment optimization to overseeing disciplinary matters, her hands-on involvement in HR functions was exhaustive. Moreover, her contributions in the creation of the UES and the implementation of professional elections were crucial in streamlining company operations.

Albessart’s new position is the next logical step in her career, a testament to her dedication and competence. At The Kooples, she brings a breadth of experience and commitment to HR best practices. With her at the helm, The Kooples' global workforce can look forward to an HR department that is as committed to their needs as they are to the company's success.

