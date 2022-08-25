Fashinnovation Puts Together the 7th Edition of the Worldwide Talks

The event, in partnership with Spring Studios, will have some of the Biggest Names & Brands in the Industry. Global platform Fashinnovation gets ready for the 7th Edition of the Worldwide Talks. The biggest fashion and innovation event will gather industry genius from all over the world on September 7th. This edition is in partnership and live from Spring Studios in New York City, and it will also be broadcasted online to a global audience.

Among the speakers, the event will have: Ayo Tometi, the founder of Black Lives Matter; Rohit Burman, Moishe Mana, Founder & CEO of Mana Common, Calvin Klein’s Vice President, Sustainability & Inclusion; CeCe Vu, Tik Tok’s Lead, Fashion & Beauty Partnerships; Fashion Designer Rami Al Ali; Tracey Mancenido, Tommy Hilfiger's Director of Digital Product Creation; Zepeto’s CEO and many more.

Discussed Topics

Just like Dana Thomas said, Fashinnovation is “similarly to the world cup for fashion.” We always rely on the pillars of Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology & Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The 7th edition of the event will discuss topics such as fashion gamification, endeavoring and inclusivity, the newest tech trends and many more.

According to Fashinnovation’s Co-founder Jordana Guimarães, the Worldwide Talks is definitely about connecting and sharing: “We believe in the power of education, that's why we will bring these amazing people that have so much to inspire and teach with their incredible experiences.”

Free registration and more information are available on Fashinnovation’s website.