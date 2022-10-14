FASHION X CRAFT goes to the second round - Fashion and textile design graduates can now apply for the educational program

Young designers can apply from now until 27 November 2022. The winners will be announced at Berlin Fashion Week from 16 to 21 January 2023.

The call for application for the FASHION X CRAFT education programme initiated by Fashion Council Germany in partnership with the Swarovski Foundation and The Prince's Foundation is now open for applicants. From now until 27 November 2022, graduates in the field of fashion and textile design with a focus on sustainability can apply for the programme. The six winners will be presented to the public at the upcoming Berlin Fashion Week between 16 and 21 January 2023.

Like the designers from the first year, the 2024 young talents will benefit from several months of workshops, webinars, and coaching sessions by and with international experts to advance their design process to drive progress toward sustainability. Among other things, they will be trained in various crafts such as basketry, decorative plasterwork, and traditional woodcarving during a three-week stay in July 2023 at Barley Court, the new educational facility of The Prince's Foundation in Gloucestershire, England adjacent to Highgrove Gardens, a popular visitor attraction also managed by the charity.

REQUIREMENTS:

The offer is aimed exclusively at fashion and textile designers whose graduation date does not exceed one year at the time of application. Applicants must strive to actively shape and transform the future of the fashion industry and must be based in Germany during the project period. Sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation are fundamental prerequisites.

APPLICATION: Applicants have six weeks to submit the application from now until Sunday, 27th November 2022, 11:59 PM CET on the website of Fashion Council Germany.