Fjällräven Appoints Tina Rolén as Marketing Director

Fjällräven, the iconic Swedish outdoor brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tina Rolén as Global Marketing Director, effective January 20, 2025. Tina succeeds Alexander Matt, who has played a key role in Fjällräven’s growth and success over the past several years. Alexander will remain with the company during a transition period before leaving to spend more time with his family. Tina Rolén brings a wealth of marketing expertise and leadership experience from some of the world's most renowned global brands in the sporting goods and outdoor industries.

Her impressive career includes roles such as Marketing Director for Scandinavia at Adidas, VP of Marketing for EMEA at The North Face and Vans, and leading the launch and global marketing team development at H&M Move. Most recently, Tina was VP of Marketing at Peak Performance, where she successfully established a new brand direction and enhanced its global consumer reach and relevance. “It’s a great honor to join the Fjällräven team at such an exciting time in its expansion journey. I am eager to contribute to the growth of the global outdoor community and bring their iconic products to life for consumers around the world in a conscious way,” said Tina.

Martin Axelhed, CEO of Fjällräven and Executive VP of Fenix Outdoor, shared his enthusiasm for the new appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Tina to the Fjällräven family. She brings strong and proven leadership, as well as a value and purpose-driven approach, all of which align perfectly with our brand ethos. Her extensive experience, coupled with her passion for the outdoors, makes her the right leader to drive our marketing strategies forward and further strengthen Fjällräven’s position. I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to Alex for all the work he has done for the brand over the past years.”

About Fjällräven

Fiall raven? Fuell raiven? Fyell rehven? The name Fjällräven [ˈfjɛ ̂lːˌrɛːvɛn] might be tricky to pronounce, but however it's said, it promises functional, durable, and timeless gear built to last a lifetime. All made possible by saying no to harmful chemicals, animal cruelty, resource-intensive materials, and short-lived trends. Founded in 1960 in the small northern Swedish town of Örnsköldsvik by entrepreneur Åke Nordin, Fjällräven grew to become the leading provider of outdoor apparel and equipment in Scandinavia. Alongside the Swedish Tourist Association and the Swedish Outdoor Association, its products played a significant role in encouraging more Swedes to venture outdoors. Today, Fjällräven's mission is to inspire and enable more people to enjoy nature. Its product range includes all the gear necessary to make people feel at home in the outdoors.

Some Fjällräven products are sold in more than 70 countries and have even become classics. The Greenland Jacket from 1968 and the Expedition Down Jacket from 1974 remain popular and largely unchanged to this day. Kånken, which debuted in 1978, is one of Fjällräven’s all-time best-selling products. Fjällräven also inspires thousands of people each year to enjoy the outdoors in all conditions (even arctic weather) with Fjällräven Classic and Fjällräven Polar. Fjällräven is part of the Fenix Outdoor Group, which includes Tierra, Hanwag, Royal Robbins, Naturkompaniet, Friluftsland, Partioaitta and Globetrotter.