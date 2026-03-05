Four decades of advocacy: Kenneth Cole to be honored at 2026 Social Impact Summit

American designer and entrepreneur Kenneth Cole will be honored at the 2026 Social Impact Summit in New York. The event, hosted by the Social Impact Fund in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Foundation, will take place on March 30 and spotlight the intersection of fashion, beauty and philanthropy, an increasingly influential space where brand purpose, cultural relevance and industry leadership converge.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cole will receive the Excellence in Fashion Philanthropy Award, recognizing his decades-long commitment to embedding social advocacy into the fashion platform. Now in its third edition, the summit will bring together executives, creatives and industry stakeholders for a series of high-level conversations exploring how fashion and beauty brands can integrate meaningful social impact into their business strategies, storytelling and brand ecosystems.

Cole’s recognition reflects more than four decades of activism within and beyond the fashion sector. Coverage by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) highlights that the designer was among the earliest industry figures to leverage fashion as a communication platform during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s, pioneering a model of purpose-driven brand messaging that has since become a cornerstone of contemporary corporate responsibility in the fashion industry.

In recent years, Cole has continued to expand this legacy of advocacy. In 2020, he launched the Mental Health Coalition, an initiative created in response to the growing global mental health crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Hollywood Reporter notes. The coalition works to advance mental health awareness, reduce stigma and foster open dialogue; an effort that resonates with the industry’s increasing focus on employee wellbeing, inclusive workplace cultures and socially conscious leadership. He also reflected on the relationship between entrepreneurship and social responsibility, “I have always believed that business and philanthropy are not independent; they are in fact interdependent.” The statement underscores a philosophy that has shaped both his brand positioning and his long-standing advocacy work.

For Kenneth Cole Productions, the recognition also reinforces the company’s purpose-led identity. As highlighted in the brand’s LinkedIn announcement, the award reflects an enduring belief that fashion can serve as a catalyst for social dialogue, demonstrating how creativity, commerce and responsibility can be woven together into a brand narrative that extends far beyond the runway.