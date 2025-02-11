Ishwari Thopte joins Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI)

Ishwari Thopte has assumed the role of Lecturer, Researcher, and Coach at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI), a division of the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. In this capacity, she will collaborate with colleagues such as Bregje Lampe, Dagmar Amels, Joanna Watson, and Ellis Droog to develop and teach fashion branding theory, while continuing her PhD research.

Thopte brings over a decade of experience in the fashion industry. Her professional journey includes positions at The Hague University of Applied Sciences and Wageningen University & Research. Notably, she served as Fashion Tech Project Officer at the Centre for Fashion Enterprise in London, where she mentored and advised over 250 fashion and technology businesses across the UK, Europe, and the USA. During her tenure, she curated and hosted numerous fashion tech events, contributing significantly to the industry's discourse on innovation and sustainability.

Recognized for her contributions to fashion technology, Thopte was named one of the '25 Forward Thinkers Defining the Future of Fashion' by FashNerd and included in the Top 100 Women in Fashion Tech by WOW London. She has designed and delivered various business development programs in the creative industries and is a certified business mentor and coach. Currently, her research focuses on regenerative business and leadership as enablers towards a net positive circular economy.

Thopte's appointment at AMFI underscores the institute's commitment to integrating industry expertise with academic instruction, aiming to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of fashion branding in today's evolving market.