Jeroen Bennink new International Salesmanager Bos Group International

As of the first of May Jeroen Bennink has started in his role as International Salesmanager to grow the footwear business within the Bos Group for the brands Australian Footwear, Filmore & Maruti Footwear. The family-owned company Bos Group International, based in Weert in the Netherlands, which has been in the footwear business since 1982, announce that they hired Jeroen Bennink as their new International Salesmanager. Jeroen will be responsible for all the sales concerning the footwear brands Australian Footwear, Filmore and Maruti Footwear.

Jeroen will lead the national and International sales teams of the Bos Group International regarding the mentioned footwear brands. He has a long experience In the footwear business and worked before as a salesmanager and accountmanager for footwear brands like Bjorn Borg, G-Star, PME and Cruyff. Jeroen will directly report to Ruben Bos, owner and managing director of the Bos Group International.

Ruben Bos, Director of Bos Group International, adds: “We are excited to work with Jeroen. Together with the existing teams of our footwear brands Australian Footwear, Filmore, and Maruti Footwear, we aim to grow the business both nationally and internationally. With Jeroen's addition, we believe we can capitalize on the significant advancements we've made in product development and marketing, and convert them into growth.”

Jeroen Bennink, adds: “I am looking forward to this opportunity and to collaborate with my new colleagues but also with both existing and new national and international customers, relations, and partners. I already started to work with my colleagues and this confirmed me in my believe to take the next step with the Bos Group.”