Kaws joins Uniqlo as first Artist In Residence

International clothing retailer Uniqlo announced today that KAWS, the contemporary artist known for his signature style subverting pop culture, has joined Uniqlo as its first Artist In Residence. In this new role, KAWS will bolster initiatives within the Uniqlo philosophy of Art For All through art events in Uniqlo stores worldwide and with the brand’s various museum partners. As Artist In Residence, KAWS will also play a role in the development of future LifeWear products, the first collection of which will launch in autumn/winter 2025.

"I am very happy to be taking this next step with my longtime partner Uniqlo to become the brand’s first Artist In Residence. In this role, I hope to engage the art community and international creatives to curate the next generation of Uniqlo collaborators," said KAWS on his new appointment. "I look forward to working on exciting new kinds of LifeWear."

"In our ever-changing world, art is more important than ever as an expression of our humanity. KAWS has broken through the traditional boundaries of the art world, much like Uniqlo in its efforts to redefine the clothing industry through LifeWear," said John C. Jay, President of Global Creative of Fast Retailing. "As our Artist In Residence, KAWS will help Uniqlo to broaden global appreciation and participation in art and creativity for all."

Artist In Residence

Uniqlo has a long history of collaborations with diverse artists, designers and other creatives at the forefront of the cultural sector. The Artist In Residence role is a multifaceted one that will introduce new collaborative partners; propose new creative concepts; actively participate in future UT Grand Prix competitions; and engage in events alongside Uniqlo Global Brand ambassadors.

As the first Artist In Residence, KAWS will work to bolster the LifeWear philosophy of Art For All, alongside Uniqlo museum partners and through events in Uniqlo Global Flagship Stores worldwide. KAWS will also play a role in the development of future LifeWear products beyond the UT (Uniqlo T-shirt), the first collection of which will launch in AW25.

Uniqlo and KAWS collections

2016: Spring/Summer UT KAWS

2017: Spring/Summer KAWS x PEANUTS

2018: Spring/Summer KAWS x SESAME STREET

2019: Spring/Summer KAWS:SUMMER

2021: Spring/Summer KAWS TOKYO FIRST

2023: Autumn/Winter UT KAWS (KAWS art book)

2024: Autumn/Winter KAWS + Warhol