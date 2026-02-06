Kering unveils the Advisory Board of its Kering CRAFT inaugural edition

Kering announces the Advisory Board for the inaugural edition of Kering CRAFT – Creative Residency for Artisanship, Fashion and Technology – the Group’s pioneering program developed in partnership with Shanghai Fashion Week. Strengthening Kering’s support for emerging talent and fostering closer ties between Chinese and international creative communities, Kering CRAFT aims to accelerate the next generation of Chinese designers through a program spanning Milan, Paris, and Shanghai.

The Kering CRAFT Advisory Board, which includes Demna, Guo Pei, Carla Sozzani, Camille Charrière and Miranda Qu, just to name a few, comprises twelve thought leaders across China, France, Italy and the United States from the luxury industry, culture and the arts, academia, the media, as well as the tech sector. Their collective expertise and rich backgrounds will guide the program’s vision, selection process, mentoring, and cross-cultural approach to ensure a rigorous and inclusive framework supporting the next generation of talent.

By offering an immersive pathway grounded in excellence and guided by world‐renowned experts, the program will combine hands-on learning, expert mentorship, and cultural exchange to advance craftsmanship, innovation, business development, and a sustainable fashion ecosystem. Ultimately, Kering CRAFT’s ambition is to support the emergence of Chinese brands rooted in local culture and yet resonating worldwide.

The Kering CRAFT Advisory Board is composed of, in alphabetical order:

Cai Jinqing, President of Kering Greater China

Dennis Chan, Founder & Creative Director of Qeelin

Camille Charrière, Fashion Influencer and Writer

Susan Cohn Rockefeller, Artist, Filmmaker, Founder of Musings

Demna, Artistic Director, Gucci

Guo Pei, Haute Couture Designer

Hung Huang, Author, Publisher, Cultural Influencer

Lv Xiaolei, Executive Vice Chairman of Shanghai Fashion Designers Association and Secretary General of Shanghai Fashion Week Organizing Committee

Simone Marchetti, Vanity Fair European Editorial Director & Editor-in-Chief, Vanity Fair Italy

Miranda Qu, Founder of Xiaohongshu (rednote)

Carla Sozzani, Founder and President of Fondazione Sozzani and Fondation Azzedine Alaïa

Zang Yingchun, Acting Dean of Tsinghua Arts & Design Institute in Milan

Over the next few weeks, the Advisory Board will select the final cohort of residents for the Kering CRAFT program, with the fellows to be announced in March during Shanghai Fashion Week.

Applications to participate in the Kering CRAFT program are open until March 1st.