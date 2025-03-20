Leanne Forster Named Global Director of Brand & Communications at Barbour Barbour has appointed Leanne Forster as its new Global Director of Brand & Communications, as announced in a recent LinkedIn post. With over a decade of experience in premium fashion marketing and communications, Forster steps into the role to lead the brand’s global strategy across multiple channels and markets.

Passionate about brand identity, reputation management, and audience engagement, Forster has a track record of working closely with retail partners, media, influencers, and agencies to develop compelling marketing initiatives. At Barbour, she will drive creative and strategic campaigns that honor the brand’s heritage while adapting to evolving consumer and market dynamics.

8 years at Barbour

Barbour, a British lifestyle brand known for its outerwear and timeless designs, continues to reinforce its position in a competitive landscape. Forster joined Barbour in 2017 as Global Brand Manager and has steadily progressed within the company, holding key positions including Global Head of Brand and Global Head of Brand & Communications.