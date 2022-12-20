Martim Avillez Oliveira announced as ESW’s Chief Executive Officer for Europe & United Kingdom

Global DTC ecommerce business ESW announces strategic hires to European leadership team to drive regional expansion

Global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce business, ESW , today announced that Martim Avillez Oliveira, who joined ESW in 2020 as an Advisory Board Member, and previously held the role of European Chief Commercial Officer, has moved into a new role as Chief Executive Officer – Europe and UK. As CEO, Martim continues his work building the ESW brand and expanding its commercial presence, sales and partnership capabilities across the UK and Europe.

Oliveira is a former Executive Vice President at global supply chain and logistics specialist, Li & Fung, has 15 years of industry experience in retail and global sourcing, having worked with the world’s leading fashion brands and retailers, including Inditex, Marks & Spencer, J.Crew and Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, managing end-to-end supply chains.

ESW has made several other strategic UK and European leadership appointments as it continues to build and expand the ESW brand in the region. Former Global Commercial Group lead at Klarna, Alan Clarke, joins ESW as Chief Commercial Officer – Europe. Alan brings with him a wealth of cross-industry commercial experience and has a successful history of working in ecommerce, across various senior roles in organisations including American Express.

As ESW evolves into a new phase of growth, following the acquisition of Scalefast earlier in 2022, and its entire ecosystem evolves accordingly, Neil Ward also joins ESW leadership team in the role of Chief Transformation Officer. Neil brings over two decades of diverse transformation and change experience to the business and will be charged with spearheading the evolution of ESW’s technical offer as it innovates to deliver even more ROI and drive competitive advantage for its international brand and retail partners.

Tommy Kelly, Founder and Chief Executive, ESW said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of the ESW team, which reflects the extent of our ambition both within Europe and beyond.”

“These senior appointments further advance our bold vision to empower Europe’s leading brands, across apparel, footwear, leisure, cosmetics, accessories, luxury and consumer electronics, as they supercharge their DTC channels to unlock the huge latent demand from global consumers for their products.”

The recent raft of new senior appointments reflects a period of rapid transformation for ESW. In June 2022, ESW announced its acquisition of Scalefast, a Los Angeles-based end-to-end ecommerce solution provider which further strengthened ESW’s global and domestic DTC ecommerce ecosystem with its leading specialty store and data analytics capabilities. More recently, ESW has announced the extension of its capabilities through a series of technology partnerships, including global logistics provider SEKO Logistics (SEKO) and Mamenta, Inc., the platform that enables brands to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces.