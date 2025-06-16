Maximilien Abadie is appointed Deputy CEO of Lectra

Lectra, a leading provider of industrial intelligence technology solutions to players in fashion, automotive and furniture, announces the appointment of Maximilien Abadie as Deputy CEO, effective July 1, 2025. In this new role, Maximilien Abadie will oversee the Group's SaaS activities, with a focus on accelerating their development.

Maximilien Abadie joined the Lectra Group in January 2012 as Project Manager to the Chief Executive Officer, before being appointed Strategic Planning Analyst in 2013, then Strategy Director in 2016. A member of the Executive Committee since January 2019, he has held the position of Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Product Officer since August 1, 2022.

As part of his mission, Maximilien Abadie works with Lectra's Chairman and CEO, as well as the Executive Committee, to define, formalize, and oversee implementation of the Group's strategy. He is also responsible for product strategy, from conceptual design to post-launch performance management.

Maximilien Abadie has led decisive projects, particularly the acquisitions of TextileGenesis and Launchmetrics, which have considerably strengthened the Group's position and accelerated its transition to the SaaS model. Since 2018, nine acquisitions, including that of its main competitor Gerber Technology, and two strategic partnerships have enabled Lectra to consolidate its market share and gain access to offerings that complement its portfolio. New technological advances have been introduced, notably with the launch of Valia Furniture, followed by Valia Fashion in 2024, propelling cutting rooms into a new era.

Daniel Harari, Chairman and CEO of Lectra, emphasizes:

“Maximilien has played a key role in the success of the Lectra 4.0 strategy initiated in 2017. He has enabled the Group to grow and take on a new dimension. Now that the time has come to prepare our next strategic roadmap for the period 2026-2028, I am very pleased to announce Maximilien's appointment as Deputy CEO.”

He adds: “His main mission will be to continue accelerating the deployment of our SaaS offerings. I have no doubt that he will be able to take Lectra to a new stage in the expansion of these offers, which we have already seen have a very positive impact on our business model, as well as on the satisfaction, loyalty and increased number of customers who trust us to help them grow”.

Maximilien Abadie holds a master's degree in finance from Bocconi University (Italy), a bachelor's degree in management from Paris-Dauphine University (France) and a bachelor's degree in econometrics from Paris-Assas University (France).