Meet Claire Namukolo Raven, CEO Of Cheshire Fashion Week and a one-woman powerhouse shaping the future of fashion in Cheshire

As the excitement mounts for the Porsche Chester Cheshire Fashion Week Event and the Fashion Week Awards UK, let's get to know the visionary behind this flourishing fashion week. Claire is a one-woman powerhouse who has elevated Chester into the sphere of the fashion capital of the North and shaped a new generation of fashion leaders with her unwavering determination to put the small town of Chester at the top of the global fashion market through the annual Fashion Week event. A combination of auto sponsorship deals, regional partnerships, and the support of the local council has helped fund the event.

Claire brings over a decade of experience in the fashion industry, with a strong background in marketing, branding, and event planning. Her career path began with her studies in events and production management, leading her to take on multiple roles, including self-starter pilot fashion event projects, and internship positions, including prominent roles that pushed her forward in her professional career, such as interning as a production assistant and front-of-house duties at the Mobo Awards, and NACUE's Student Enterprise Conference.

Claire's "Alopecia is Fashion" campaign gained global recognition and was featured in Elle Magazine, BBC News, and other notable platforms. Her vast experience in branding and expertise in the fashion industry has enabled her to leave a lasting impression on the North's fashion scene and land numerous sponsorship deals. Her launch of Cheshire's first-ever global fashion week in 2019 has proven hugely successful.

Credits: Porsche Chester Cheshire Fashion Week Campaign

The event has attracted sponsorships from premier car companies including Jaguar and Land Rover, and now Porsche Chester will be the headline sponsor. Chester has become a fashion hub due to the popularity of Cheshire Fashion Week with the prospect of becoming a future fashion capital due to the presence of local and international designers, fashion enthusiasts, and influencers from across the country.

"I almost gave up on my dream of starting my own company in the events and production sectors. I thought that my ideas were too ambitious and that the environment around me wasn't supportive enough. So I decided to study humanities and social sciences at University, hoping to pursue a career in criminal justice instead. However, the idea of being an entrepreneur and launching something new and innovative kept nagging at me. I knew I had to change my environment and take a pioneering role, which turned out to be one of the best decisions of my life.”

“Attending fashion gatherings, I felt that something was missing within the fashion industry in the North. The Fashion Week platform was not being shaped for future generations to benefit from. So, I spent countless hours researching, networking, and planning. Eventually, my hard work paid off."

“I set my sights on Chester, in Cheshire, my hometown. A significant role in English history is played by Chester, which was founded by the Romans. It has retained its mediaeval roots due to its origins as a Roman fortress, and locals are behind the city's fashion drive. It is also home to fashion retailers, many of which are independent and striving to develop environmentally friendly forms of clothing production. It became apparent to me, through the long-term objectives of Cheshire Fashion Week to expand into other Cheshire towns, that Chester needed a fashion scene for what was lacking, and baby steps needed to be taken to expand to other Cheshire towns, as Chester needed to be supported in boosting footfall with a fashion-interested audience.”

“I knew my robustness, keenness and willpower would help further bolster its position in UK fashion with Cheshire Fashion Week, which looks to act as a platform for brands and creatives from the north and international markets.”

Credits: Cheshire Fashion Week At Chester Cathedral

The first Cheshire Fashion Week was a huge success, with local and international designers, fashion enthusiasts, and influencers from across the country attending. Claire's vision for the event was to help revive the Cheshire high streets, which had stores closing down, but also to create a platform for emerging designers and brands to showcase their work and connect with potential customers and industry professionals. The event also included fashion exhibitions on sustainability in fashion, ethical production, and diversity and inclusion.

Since then, Cheshire Fashion Week has gone from strength to strength. The event has become a highlight of the fashion calendar in the North of England, with designers from all over the world clamouring for the chance to showcase their work. Claire has become a one-woman powerhouse, driving the success of the event through her creativity, hard work, and incredible business acumen.

“I am more than the CEO of Cheshire Fashion Week. Managing a fashion week is not a glamorous job, but it is a large responsibility that requires skill in not just event planning but also in researching trends, developing a business and negotiating with local authorities and large corporations. The position is an important one that must be taken seriously, I spend a lot of time managing people who don't work directly for me and reporting directly to leaders at partner companies. Sometimes I am in a leadership position, sometimes I am just a team player standing in the background, just like any other leadership role. I wear many hats in my role, all of which benefit my role, and that's why I love it. I am a trustee for city projects, a business consultant, and a publisher, skills I have developed throughout the years and have contributed to the success of the event."

But for Claire, the real success of Cheshire Fashion Week is measured in the impact it has had on the local fashion industry. The event has helped to elevate Chester into the fashion capital of the North for Fashion Week, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of local and regional designers, and its businesses and inspiring a new generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

For Claire, Cheshire Fashion Week is just the beginning. She has big plans for the future, including expanding the event to other cities in the UK and partnering with international fashion organisations to bring even more exposure to participating designers and talent. Whatever the future holds, one thing is certain: Claire Namukolo Raven will continue to be a driving force in the fashion industry, inspiring others to pursue their dreams and celebrating the unique fashion culture of her hometown.