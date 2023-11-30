Michaela Coel to be honoured with The Pandora Leader of Change Award

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is thrilled to announce that British-Ghanaian writer, actor and director Michaela Coel, will be honoured with the Pandora Leader of Change Award at The Fashion Awards 2023 (TFA), which will take place on Monday 4th December at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The Award will be presented to her on the night by actress and global Pandora ambassador, Pamela Anderson.

TFA 2023 presented by Pandora and organised by the BFC, is the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and celebrates the role of fashion at the intersection of culture and entertainment, spotlighting creative talent and telling the stories of the year in fashion through the lens of purpose, excellence, and creativity. Coel will be honoured for her screenwriting, acting and filmmaking, which consistently challenges the status quo and wholeheartedly centres around the female perspective and experience.

Michaela Coel's body of work unapologetically explores the topics of race, class, and gender while telling the authentic and complex stories of Black women and queer identities. Coel’s first TV series, Chewing Gum, which she starred in, wrote, and produced earned her a BAFTA award for Best Female Comedy Performance, as well as the BAFTA Breakthrough Talent Award for her writing. In 2020, Coel was included in Time's 100 Most Influential People. Coel made history in 2021 as the first Black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for her trailblazing HBO-BBC series, May I Destroy You, which fearlessly unpacked the question of sexual consent. Coel has also starred in the Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well as various TV series’, including Black Earth Rising, Black Mirror and Top Boy.

Coel is one of the most exciting and in-demand visionaries in the entertainment industry today, and in 2022, she was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. Her work has profoundly impacted wider culture and she has established herself as a fashion authority with her bold and powerful looks. As the host of the Met Gala 2023 and a cover star for ELLE UK and American Vogue, she continues to showcase her innovative approach in everything she does. Her unwavering commitment to championing female empowerment and authentic representation is in direct alignment with the principles of The Pandora Leader of Change Award.

Michaela Coel: “I’m thankful and surprised to be honoured in such a way. Thank you so much to the British Fashion Council & Pandora.”

We are thrilled to honour Michaela Coel with the Pandora Leader of Change Award at The Fashion Awards 2023. Coel is a true innovator who fearlessly delves into the reality of being a female while spotlighting those from oppressed and marginalised backgrounds. Coel’s visionary storytelling and wholehearted dedication to authentic representation has empowered audiences globally and paved the way for a more diverse and inclusive entertainment industry. We look forward to celebrating with her next week. Caroline Rush, Chief Executive, British Fashion Council

Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, Chief Marketing Officer, Pandora: “Michaela Coel is the epitome of what the Pandora Leader of Change Award represents – she has used her platform to give a voice to those who need it the most and to move the world through her creative expression. Her work has made significant, enduring impact in support of women and underrepresented groups, driving a deep-seated commitment to authentically redefine representation. With this award we are not only celebrating an artist but a visionary force. “

The Pandora Leader of Change Award celebrates a person who leads with innovation to create positive change globally. They consistently challenge the status quo. Their work is empowering, progressive and forward-thinking. They use their platform positively shifting perceptions as a result of their deep commitment to moving the dial when it comes to authentic representation.

The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora bring together a global community in London, the home of fashion creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity, and support the next generation of creative talent. The event is the primary fundraiser of the BFC Foundation (Registered Charity Number: 1185152), which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring. In the financial year 2022/2023, the BFC remitted over £1.2M in funds to designers and scholars.

The generosity and commitment of partners, suppliers and supporters is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging their support for The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora alongside our Official Partners: Don Julio, Getty Images, Moët & Chandon, Royal Salute, smartwater and The Peninsula London.