Next step in the gardeur transformation process: Hendrik-Jan Muis joins the management board

The Atelier Gardeur GmbH with its brands gardeur, g1920 and MICHÈLE is expanding its executive management with Hendrik-Jan Muis as of 01.03.2022. The 57-year-old from the Netherlands has been working in the clothing industry since the beginning of his professional career. After working for Escada, Gerry Weber and O‘Neill, he most recently held the position of COO at the Bültel Fashion Group.

At trouser specialist gardeur, he will continue to drive the transformation of the traditional Mönchengladbach- based company together with Managing Director and shareholder Thomas Kültz. Specifically, the focus will be on increasing the operating performance and the strategic development of the gardeur group.