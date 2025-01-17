Nick Gysbrechts Joins NAF NAF as country manager – commercial manager

NAF NAF, the renowned French fashion brand celebrated for its bold and youthful designs, is poised for a new chapter of growth under the leadership of Nick Gysbrechts, who assumed the role of Country Manager – Commercial Manager Belgium starting this year. With over 20 years of proven expertise in strategic planning, sales, and leadership within the fashion and retail sectors, Gysbrechts brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic vision to the iconic brand.

A seasoned executive, Gysbrechts is widely recognized for his ability to drive business transformation and foster high-performing teams. His extensive career includes nearly 13 years with Cassis & Paprika, where he served as a Commercial Director and Member of the Board of Directors, overseeing governance, operational strategy, and market growth initiatives. During his tenure, he played an instrumental role in strengthening the brand's positioning and fostering sustainable growth within competitive markets.

Gysbrechts' appointment underscores NAF NAF’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent to lead its international ambitions.