Pure London wins best Marketing campaign at the EN Awards

The EN Awards 2023 saw over 1,000 professionals come together for a glittering ceremony at ExCel London to celebrate the best of the global exhibition industry; 24 winners were announced across categories ranging from Best Venue, Best Supplier, Best Feature Area to the highly coveted Best Marketing Campaign.

Among those celebrating on the night were Pure London who won Best Trade Show Marketing Campaign for their July 2022 marketing campaign in the highly competitive category.

Widely regarded as 'The Oscars' of the global exhibition industry, the EN Awards is a prestigious event which attracts ambitious Directors, Marketing Teams, Suppliers, Individuals, and many more to celebrate the best of the industry and recognise the standout achievements of the year.

Pure London Event Director Gloria Sandrucci says, “I am absolutely thrilled that Pure London won such a prestigious award and has been recognised by our industry peers. I couldn’t be prouder of the team and all the creativity, dedication and hard work that went into producing such a fantastic campaign. Pure London is the UK’s largest festival of Fashion and this award is a reflection of the incredible exhibitors, speakers, creatives and of course the buyers and visitors who come to the show and make it so successful.”

Fran Lister, Marketing Executive at Pure London also won Sliver, coming second place in the awards for Best Newcomer.

Pure London is the UK's largest festival of Fashion, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry twice a year to showcase the best of the season’s must-have collections, latest trends, and exclusive business insight. Pure London provides a global platform for womenswear, accessories and shoes brands and designers to meet with buyers that matter the most to their business and connect within the wonderful surroundings of West London.

The next edition of Pure London takes over the iconic Olympia London on the 16-18 July 2023. Many exhibitors are already confirmed including returning brands; GWD the latest fashion collection from powerhouse George Davies, Humility, La Fee Maraboutee, Vilagallo, Jayley, Alex Max, One Hundred Stars, ACCESS, Nova of London and new for July 2023; Blue B, Coocu Resort, Friends of the Sea, Carmela, Alexsandra Tsoukala and Eno Eco.