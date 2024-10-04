Richard Price, Managing Director of Clothing & Home at M&S, joins the Refined Networks board as Non-Executive Director

Refined Networks, the global platform for cross-border digital commerce, is delighted to welcome Richard Price to its Board of Directors.

The non-executive appointment comes at a time of rapid expansion for Refined Networks. Since 2021, the company has partnered with over 40 international fashion brands to launch them cross-border on leading online marketplaces, and is accelerating its growth in SS25 with a portfolio of new launches onto Nordstrom and Macy’s, as well as into platforms in Europe and the Middle East.

Co-founded by Ben Barnett (former CEO of TFG London), Sune Bjerregaard (former CEO of Masai) and Ian Wallis (former Global Retail Director at Phase Eight), Price’s addition to the Refined Networks board brings with it three decades of retail experience from his roles at Next, M&S, BHS and Tesco’s F&F Clothing.

Since Price returned to M&S in July 2020 as Managing Director for Clothing & Home, he has revolutionised the business both in-store and online, with significant growth in market share, improved customer perceptions of style, quality and value, and the launch of Brands at M&S, which is now home to more than 100 third-party brands.

“I am thrilled to join the Refined Networks board at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Price. “With the world’s leading retailers launching their own third-party brand platforms, fashion brands have a huge opportunity for growth – but often lack the relationships, expertise or resources to trade across multiple platforms, or cross-border into new markets. I look forward to joining the Board as an NED, supporting the development of the Refined Networks solution and helping fashion brands realise their global potential.”

Speaking on Price’s addition to the Refined Networks board, Co-Founder and Chair, Ben Barnett, said: “We are delighted to be bringing on board a retail leader of Richard’s calibre – and one that shares our belief in the power of digital marketplaces to drive fashion’s growth globally. In just over four years at M&S, he has had a transformative impact on the business, and we believe his vision, passion and wealth of expertise will be invaluable to Refined Networks in achieving our strategic objectives, and those of our brand partners, in the next phase of our growth.”

About Refined Networks

Refined Networks is the platform for cross-border digital commerce used by 40+ fashion brands to grow their online sales globally. Since 2021, Refined Networks has launched some of the biggest names in fashion, including Benetton, Vanessa Bruno, Gestuz, J.Lindeberg, Lindex, Sisley and Saint Tropez, onto leading online platforms and marketplaces, and enabled brands to transform their customer experience and business performance by fulfilling international D2C orders faster. Further detail at refined-networks.com

About Richard Price

Richard Price has over 30 years’ experience with the UK’s three biggest clothing retailers. He joined Next in 1989 as a Merchandise Manager in Menswear. Moving through the ranks delivering consistent growth and profit, he planned the structure and architecture for the range, implemented new improvements to merchandising systems and was deputised as Product Director.

In 2005, Richard joined M&S as Head of Merchandise across Women’s Formalwear, Footwear & Accessories, responsible for delivering sales, margin and profit within the category. He was a key member of the leadership team driving and shaping the overall Womenswear offer across the business. Three years later, Richard was promoted to Menswear Trading Director, responsible for a £1 billion turnover business, a large team, sales plans, product strategy, marketing and customer journey.

In October 2012, he joined BHS as Managing Director responsible for all trading departments and stores, ecommerce, finance and property. Richard was hired as CEO of F&F Clothing in 2015, a standalone business within Tesco with a turnover of £1.7 billion. Richard had a team of over 500 and focused the brand to have more fashionability as well as quality.

After five years at Tesco, the opportunity arose for Richard to rejoin M&S as a key member of the leadership team. Since his return on 7 July 2020 as Clothing & Home Managing Director, he has overseen a market share growth across all categories and improved customer perceptions of style, quality and value, established the brand platform Anything but Ordinary and launched Brands at M&S – the retailer’s third party brand platform – which is now home to more than 100 brands.

Richard also sits on the Boards of the award-winning eco-conscious fashion brand Nobody’s Child, and the data and technology platform Fabacus.