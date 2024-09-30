Steamery welcomes a new CEO to continue the brands global growth journey

Steamery announces Raphael Matzker as the new Chief Executive Officer to further accelerate its’ global expansion. Frej Lewenhaupt, former CEO and co-founder takes on a new role within the company and hands over to Matzker from October 1st.

Scandinavian clothing care company Steamery announces the appointment of Raphael Matzker as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective from October 1st 2024. Before joining Steamery in 2021 as Chief Commercial Officer, Matzker has held numerous international positions throughout his career, including a leadership role in the expansion of the MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group into the Nordics and developing and growing the presence here. This experience has been instrumental in shaping Steamery’s commercial strategy and positioning the brand for long-term success.

Over the past three years, Raphael, in his role as CCO at Steamery, has expanded the brand's wholesale and distribution network, entered new markets globally, and structured the company for sustainable growth. Since the start in 2014, Steamery has sold over 1.5 million garment care products and continues to inspire a broad audience to take better care of their clothes.

"I am honored and humbled by taking on this new role and continuing to work alongside the incredible team at Steamery. Over the past years, we have built a strong brand that inspires people through product innovation and knowledge to take better care of the clothes they already own. I look forward to continuing to build and grow the brand and team globally.“ says Raphael Matzker.

Frej Lewenhaupt, co-founder and current CEO, has been leading Steamery for the past three years. The company has developed immensely under his leadership and is now set to accelerate. Lewenhaupt has an extensive background in product development and will return to his role as Chief Product Officer. He will dedicate his time entirely to leading Steamery’s in-house design team and driving innovation in the future of clothing care products.

"Raphael has been an invaluable member of the Steamery team for the past three years," says Frej Lewenhaupt. “He has defined the strategy that he will now be leading, and both I and the entire organization have complete confidence in him. I couldn’t be more excited to see where he takes Steamery in the years ahead."

Lewenhaupt also commented on his new role, "Returning to the position of CPO allows me to focus on my true passion—creating innovative products that change the way people care for their clothes. I look forward to continuing to drive innovation and to collaborating closely with Raphael as he steps into his role as CEO."