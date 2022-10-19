Calik Denim proudly introduces one of a kind biodegradable innovation: b210 future to nature

Calik Denim prepares to move the industry with one of a kind innovation B210, while unveiling its Spring-Summer 24 collection at the Kingpins Show Amsterdam!

While the global climate crisis, biodiversity loss, the excess of plastic waste in nature, the microfibers that reach everything we eat and drink from the oceans and many more continue to negatively affect our lives every day, Calik Denim, leading eco-conscious premium denim fabric producer, continues its activities with the awareness of its responsibility. The Company presents a brand new innovation to the industry but this time making more sound than ever before, named B210, besides its pioneering innovations such as RE/J, E-Last and Blue-H, which Calik Denim develops in each new season...

Textile waste is the source of 35%* of microplastic waste in the world and these wastes remain as waste for hundreds of years without being dissolved in nature. It is estimated that the amount of textile waste, which was 0.7 million tons in 2022, will reach 2.2 million tons in 2030.

In this context, Calik Denim continues its activities by developing new technologies every day in order to contribute to the global climate crisis and the circular economy, and launches the B210 in the new season. This product, named B210 with the inspiration of being dissolved in the nature in 210 days and carrying nature to the future with the motto of “Future to Nature”, brings a fresh breath of circularity to the denim industry as it is a technology that can be applied to all fabrics of Calik Denim.

This innovation, which is over 99%** biodegradable within 210 days thanks to the special technology developed by Calik Denim, stands out with its applicability even to products containing synthetic fiber, and can be applied to any product with all elasticity, from rigid to superstrech.

Another outstanding feature of this technology, which Calik Denim developed with the vision of being the solution partner of its customers, beyond being an eco-conscious manufacturer, is that this fabric, which turns into a washed garment, is biodegraded in a much shorter time. In this way, brands and garment makers that produce collections with the B210 become a unique part of the circular economy. At the same time, the end consumer is included in this circularity, contributing to nature in a holistic approach.

To take a closer look at this breakthrough innovation and Blue Coalesence SS ’24 Collection that Calik Denim will launch at the Kingpins Show Amsterdam on October 19-20, visit the Company's main exhibition booth at Green Area-15, as well as its product launch area at Yellow Area-Q!

