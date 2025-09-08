Adanola re-opens its space in Selfridges Manchester Exchange Square with an rlevated, design-led ‘shop-in-shop’

Adanola, the active-lifestyle brand renowned for multifunctional activewear and wardrobe essentials, has reopened its shop-in-shop at Selfridges Manchester Exchange Square on Thursday 4th September 2025. Following the success of the brand’s expanded Selfridges London space earlier this year, the Manchester location marks a continuation of Adanola’s journey to bring its signature aesthetic and active lifestyle offering to more customers in an elevated and immersive retail environment.

The launch closely follows the brand's recent announcement of its significant minority investment from STORY3 Capital Partners, marking an important milestone in Adanola’s continued brand expansion and its position as a global leader in the active-lifestyle space.

This re-opening comes at a moment of remarkable growth for Adanola as the brand continues to attract a loyal community of customers drawn to its clean, confident aesthetic and multifunctional product offering. With collections designed to support every part of modern-day life, the refreshed Selfridges Exchange Square space is a place where Adanola’s community can come to experience the brand in person.

Credits: Adanola

“We launched with Selfridges back in 2021 as our first wholesale partner with just one singular rail. Now, we're excited to announce our third Selfridges expansion in the past year as we launch our 990sqft, dedicated and design-led, space in Manchester Exchange Square. This is a natural next step in our partnership with Selfridges, and we’re excited to continue bringing our brand to life in a more immersive way.” Hyrum Cook, Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Adanola

Designed by award-winning Manchester based design studio YOUTH, the new 990 sq ft space located on the top floor will see warm, rich timber paired with soft curves - an intentional nod to traditional sports aesthetics - while minimal stainless steel forms a sharp, contemporary backdrop. The introduction of natural stone display plinths adds a sense of elevation and refinement, further aligning with Adanola’s commitment to both function and style.

Credits: Adanola

“The design of the Adanola space draws from the environments we move through daily - places that shape our routines, our interactions, and our sense of self. Rooted in the concept of ‘everyday uniforms,’ the space is intentionally pared back, allowing the product to take center stage.” Oliver Collinge, Co-Founder of YOUTH

The new Adanola shop-in-shop opened on Thursday 4th September and is located at Selfridges Exchange Square, Manchester.