ARKET opens store in London’s Chelsea district

Located at 196-222 King’s Road, the new store is the brand’s fourth physical destination in the UK capital, following Regent Street, Covent Garden and Selfridges.

With a total area of 521 square metres, the store is arranged over two levels, combining ARKET’s signature monochrome palette of soft greys and natural materials, including custom-made terrazzo flooring, oak interiors and lush greenery.

‘We are very happy to further expand our presence in London with the opening of a new store in Chelsea. We look forward to deepening the relationship with local customers and inviting them to explore our vision of a more beautiful everyday life’, says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, ARKET Managing Director.

The King’s Road store will offer a curated selection of ready-to-wear and accessories for women and men, childrenswear, body care, and interior products. The collections are built on a core of contemporary wardrobe staples complemented by seasonal fashion drops and functional accessories for travel and everyday living.