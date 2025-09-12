Belstaff arrives at Victoria Leeds

On September 6th, Belstaff opened its first ever full price store in Leeds. Located on Vicar Lane in Victoria Leeds in the historic Victoria Quarter, the store will house all of the brand’s latest collections, including motorcycle clothing and the new Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

The design of the store is a continuation of the ‘Future Garage’ concept unveiled at the London flagship in 2024 – a contemporary nod to the brand’s motorcycle heritage.

This is an exciting new opening for Belstaff, which has a historic connection to the North of England – its founders Eli Belovich and Harry Grosberg first conceived the idea for the brand in nearby Manchester. As Belstaff’s third full-price store in England, it’s perfectly placed to better service its loyal customers in the region, while welcoming new ones.

Unit 37, Victoria Quarter, 67 Vicar Lane, Leeds LS1 6BH

“As Victoria Leeds’ line-up continues to grow, so does our status as the region’s go-to location for retailers. Belstaff is a premium addition to our flourishing destination, extending our menswear offer and delivering a distinct point of difference we know our loyal consumer base will benefit from. This city debut is one of many at Victoria Leeds, and we look forward to not only what Belstaff’s opening will bring, but also what lies ahead as we gear up for even more landmark Leeds debuts .” - Rachel Bradburn, head of leasing at Redical