BERSHKA reinvents its flagship store in Ibiza: A radical and sensory space for Generation Z

BERSHKA has opened a new flagship store in the heart of Ibiza that breaks with all traditional retail norms. Conceived as a living, sculptural, and highly sensorial space, this store presents itself as a new meeting point for Generation Z: intuitive, hybrid, and open to contradiction.

Located at Avenida Bartomeu de Roselloì, 28-30, the store is divided into two distinct spaces with independent entrances:

BERSHKA Woman, with 354 m2, and

BERSHKA Man, with 126 m2.

BERSHKA flagship in Ibiza. Credits: BERSHKA

Each space has been designed with its own narrative, intended to enhance the user experience and connect with the island's free, mixed spirit. In the women's store, the walkway revolves around a large mint-green metal structure known as "The Lingote," which spans the space and functions as a walkway, showcase, and immersive device. This monumental piece sets the pace and houses exhibition areas that are discovered along the way. The experience culminates in the fitting rooms, bathed in a translucent pink light that creates a playful and immersive atmosphere.

The men's store, on the other hand, emphasizes verticality. Despite its smaller footprint, the large double-height ceiling gives the space a monumental presence. A central pillar, surrounded by custom-designed furniture, organizes circulation and introduces a sculptural aesthetic consistent with the rest of the project. In the fitting room area, green light and vibrant materials reinforce the immersive character.

BERSHKA flagship in Ibiza. Credits: BERSHKA

In both stores, the materials and lighting have been carefully selected: limestone, shotcrete, white methacrylate, and agglomerated marble flooring combine in a neutral, tactile palette that focuses on the product. The soft, directional lighting contributes to creating an enveloping atmosphere without interfering with spatial interpretation. The facade, unified by a powerful limestone section, subtly differentiates each store through color nuances: lighter for women, grayer for men. A shared canopy reinforces visual continuity from the outside.

This project redefines what a store can be: not just a commercial space, but an environment that communicates, inspires, and creates a memorable experience. The project was developed in collaboration with the architecture and interior design studio El Departamento, which created a bold, contemporary proposal aligned with Bershka's vision for the retail of the future.