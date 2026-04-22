Bluebella expands presence at Selfridges Oxford Street with newly refurbished concession

Female-founded British lingerie brand, Bluebella, have expanded their standalone wholesale space within Selfridges' newly redesigned Lingerie Hall.

Bluebella, the London-based brand known for its modern, design-led aesthetic, today announces the opening of its newly refurbished concession at Selfridges Oxford Street. The enhanced space represents a major milestone, giving the brand a more prominent and impactful presence within one of the world's most iconic department stores.

Founder and CEO Emily Bendell said: "Selfridges has been a fantastic partner, and we're incredibly proud to expand our presence in such an iconic retail destination. Securing a branded wholesale concession within the new Lingerie Hall is a strong statement of intent for Bluebella, and we're excited for customers to experience the brand in this beautifully reimagined environment."

Bluebella's concession sits at the heart of Selfridges' Lingerie Hall, a destination that attracts millions of visitors each year from across the UK and internationally. This expanded wholesale partnership reflects the brand's continued momentum and reinforces its position at the forefront of contemporary British lingerie design.