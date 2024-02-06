British Precision Sportswear Brand Castore to Open the First of Its Kind Flagship Store in Dublin

British precision sportswear brand, Castore is set to grow a portfolio of bespoke, upscale flagship stores with the first of its kind to debut on Grafton Street, Dublin today.

The store opening today, Friday 2nd February, marks a significant occasion for the sportswear brand as they build plans to reach their highest potential in 2024 and beyond. This new concept store represents Castore’s relentless pursuit of innovation and the commitment to exceed expectations for themselves and customers.

The official kit supplier to both the Irish women’s and men’s football teams, as well as Leinster rugby, Castore’s new store will be situated in one of Europe’s busiest shopping streets - Grafton Buildings at 34 Grafton Street - joining other fashion retailers such as Jigsaw and Sweaty Betty.

The space occupies a total of 1690 square feet across two levels, featuring teamwear from Leinster, FAI, McLaren, and Red Bull, alongside mainline stock including the Light collection and recent Reiss x Castore SS24 collaboration.

The store serves as a touchpoint for Castore, offering both new and existing customers the chance to experience first-hand how each product is designed for optimal performance, with a focus on incorporating genuine experiences into the craftsmanship.

Highly anticipated and the first of the new concept store, Castore aims to roll out a further 24 stores across the UK in the coming year, while updating its current portfolio with the upgraded polished design.

Will Clarke, Chief Merchandising and Operating Officer, said: “As part of our growth expansion, we are thrilled to be opening on our first concept store in Grafton Street – this offers a physical platform to showcase our products in an interactive way. It’s a very exciting time for Castore, as we’re determined to continue this growth trajectory and position the brand as a key player in the retail sports market.”

Manchester-based Castore, founded by Liverpool-born brothers Phil and Tom Beahon in 2015, is known for creating high-performance products that are unique not only in design and quality but in how they help customers surpass limits and reach their goals.