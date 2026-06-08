Calvin Klein and Jung Kook host immersive event in Tokyo

Calvin Klein and Jung Kook hosted an event celebrating their long-standing partnership at the brand's flagship store in Harajuku.

Jung Kook welcomed guests wearing a customised version of the Jung Kook for Calvin Klein leather jacket, paired with a blue 90s trucker jacket and matching straight-leg jeans. K-pop artist and friend of the brand, MINGYU, also attended the event dressed in a black 90s trucker jacket and grey baggy jeans. The event featured DJ sets from Gothicc and Conducta.

Guests included Ayaka Miyoshi, Natt Chokejindachai, Claude Morgan, Akihisa Shiono, Kita Komagine, Nao Takahashi, Shoma Nagumo, Seira Anzai and Hina Yoshihara, all wearing Calvin Klein denim essentials.

Credits: Calvin Klein

The event was held at the Calvin Klein Harajuku flagship store in Tokyo, which was transformed for the occasion into an immersive world reflecting the Calvin Klein universe through the eyes of Jung Kook. The space featured design elements inspired by the Jung Kook for Calvin Klein collaboration, including floor markings reminiscent of a racetrack, motorbikes and an oversized helmet signed by the artist himself.

Credits: Calvin Klein

Following the event, the third-floor installation will remain open to the public until June 11, 2026. Visitors can discover some of Jung Kook's most iconic Calvin Klein looks and a selection of pieces that inspired his recent collaboration. A selection of the brand's most iconic styles will also be available for purchase.

Credits: Calvin Klein

The Calvin Klein Harajuku flagship store is located at 4-31-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, and is open daily from 10am to 10:30pm.