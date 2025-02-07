Celtic & Co. to launch with Nordstrom and Macy’s

British heritage fashion brand Celtic & Co. has been selected by two US online retailers to launch its SS25 collection.

Working in collaboration with global ecommerce platform Refined Networks, Celtic & Co. womenswear will be live online with Nordstrom and Macy’s by the end of February.

Zoe Bray, managing director at Celtic & Co., said: “We’re very excited to be working with two such iconic retailers in the US. It’s our biggest international market outside of the UK, and being available online with Nordstrom and Macy’s will help us reach new customers and provide learnings to be able to expand our presence in the US even further.”

The partnerships have been established by Refined Networks, which helps to launch fashion brands on the world’s leading digital marketplaces and grow their online sales overseas.

Ian Wallis, managing director at Refined Networks, said: “I’m very excited to welcome Celtic & Co. to our portfolio of fashion brands. Combining strong British heritage design with ethically sourced, natural fibres, this pioneering brand has paved the way towards a more sustainable fashion industry – and we know their story will resonate just as much with US shoppers.

"We look forward to working in partnership with the Celtic & Co. team to launch their collections into North America with some of the world’s most recognisable names in retail.”