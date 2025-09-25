Columbia and New Era become latest brands to join London Designer Outlet

London Designer Outlet (LDO) can reveal international sportswear and outdoors retailer Columbia as the latest brand to sign at London’s leading outlet destination, taking a 2,210 sq ft unit on a 10-year lease.

Columbia is set to open this Autumn, as LDO continues to curate a mix of premium and aspiration fashion and lifestyle labels which appeal to London’s diverse and brand-savvy shopper.

Stocking a mix of activewear including jackets, hiking gear and shoes for men, women and kids, Columbia is a firm favourite with outdoor enthusiasts from skiers to mountain climbers. Columbia is a must-have brand for families increasingly heading to the great outdoors for both leisure and active pursuits. At its new store at LDO, Columbia will benefit from the outlet’s diverse, affluent and highly engaged shopper, drawing from a wide catchment base that includes the fast-growing community of young professionals and international students on the Wembley Park doorstep, Londoners maximising excellent connectivity with the Capital, and visitors from the major commuter hubs across northwest London and deep into Hertfordshire.

Meanwhile, New Era have also joined the line-up after signing a 5-year lease for a 1,339 sq ft space. The US-based headwear and accessories retailer will be bringing its range of licenced merchandise products from the MLB, NFL, and NBA (to name a few) to Wembley. This includes its huge array of baseball caps - including the iconic 59FIFTY® - as well as accessories which includes everything from backpacks through to t-shirts, shorts and hoodies. Ensuring that there is something for everyone that steps through the door.

Alongside the arrivals of Columbia and New Era, LDO also revealed that it has signed new lease agreements with fellow sportswear brands Asics and Champion. Both retailers have been relocated to new spaces taking 1,818 sq ft and 1,640 sq ft respectively.

The arrivals of Columbia and New Era, along with the renewals of Asics and Champion, follows 11 new lettings and relocations totalling 15,759 sq ft during the past 12 months alone. This included the arrival of Crocs, French Connection and Rituals as well as a first outlet stores for MINISO.

Matt Slade, Retail Director at Quintain, said: “It is great to welcome Columbia and New Era to LDO as we continue to grow our offering. Global and British fashion, sports, lifestyle and homewares brands perform incredibly well here, consistently outperforming their regional counterparts, and this is evidenced by Asics and Champion both signing new deals. With recent ‘healthy lifestyles’ trend showing no signs of slowing down, we are confident Columbia and New Era, with their extensive ranges of fashion-forward activewear, will become firm favourites amongst our shoppers, particularly for our repeat visiting families customer group where sport and outdoors pursuits are a key focus.

“Columbia and New Era join a curated mix of premium and aspirational fashion and accessories labels, alongside contemporary and popular lifestyle brands, including Levi’s, Adidas, The North Face, New Balance and Nike Unite. Their arrival, and the renewals by Asics and Champion, forms part of our wider leasing strategy which sees us work with our brands to provide the right space in the best location so we can offer a broad appeal across demographics that sustains our consistently high footfall. This combined with our enviable location in the heart of one of London’s most desirable neighbourhoods, and some of the best sporting, cultural and music events all year round.”

Marcel Misere, Retail Director Europe, Columbia Sportswear, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Columbia Sportswear to Wembley, a location that embodies the energy and diversity of the UK market. This opening marks a significant milestone in our UK expansion, allowing us to connect more deeply with outdoor enthusiasts and urban explorers alike. Columbia’s heritage of innovation and performance is a perfect match for the vibrant retail landscape of London Designer Outlet.”

LDO sits at the heart of Wembley Park which has a footfall of 16.4 million per year made up of residents, office workers, day visitors and event goers. Situated just 12 minutes from central London, it is the capital's best-connected outlet centre and is easily reached by three tube lines, two train lines, eight bus routes, plus ample car parking. It is one of only a few outlet centres in Europe that blends retail, F&B, leisure, and events in an easy-to-reach urban setting.

Managed by Multi-Realm – the UK's specialist outlet operator – LDO offers 265,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, including 70 outlet stores, restaurants, and coffee shops.