Crew Clothing announce the opening of a new high street store

Premium British lifestyle label, Crew Clothing, is pleased to announce the opening of a new high street store in Canterbury. Located in the Whitefriars shopping centre, the new 112sqft space will open doors on Thursday 16th May, joining the brand’s extensive portfolio of high street stores. The new location will create 7 new jobs in the local area.

Founded in Salcombe in 1993, the spirit of the coast continues to be woven into every stitch at Crew Clothing. At the new opening, shoppers are invited in to explore the very latest springtime collections, featuring breezy silhouettes and playful prints, alongside a preppy heritage edit inspired by archival classics, honouring the brand’s enduring design style. Additionally, in anticipation of the Summer of Sport, of which Crew Clothing stands proudly beside many British sporting partners, a new occasion wear line will be available in-store. Designed in collaboration with the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta, the exclusive capsule is the perfect fit for all affluent summer occasions, featuring contemporary floral dresses for women, alongside varsity-inspired rowing blazers for men.

Credits: Crew Clothing

Crew Clothing’s dedicated team of staff will be on hand to welcome in the local community with an array of exclusive offers including £10 off for the first 20 customers, a bespoke goody bag for shoppers who spend over £75 and will host the chance to win a £100 gift card.

Crew Clothing’s Head of Marketing, Naomi Parry commented, “We’re delighted to be announcing a brand-new store this Spring, at what is an exciting period for the brand. With warmer weather on the way, we have an array of new SS24 pieces still to come and we can’t wait to welcome our customers through the doors with a variety of welcome offers.”