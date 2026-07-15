Diamonds Factory opens new store in Trinity Leeds shopping centre

British jewellery retailer Diamonds Factory has opened a new store in Trinity Leeds shopping centre. The brand specialises in custom-designed engagement rings and jewellery, offering private consultations and design guidance alongside ready-made collections.

The Leeds location started out as a showroom concept launched last summer, according to Darragh Duggan, regional sales manager at Diamonds Factory. Duggan said the showroom performed above expectations, citing customer demand, brand awareness and community response as reasons behind the decision to open a full store in the city.

"The new store has been designed to elevate the customer experience, offering a larger retail space, an enhanced product selection, and a more immersive environment for exploring the latest collections," Duggan said.

The new store carries the brand's usual range, from traditional solitaire designs to more contemporary and alternative pieces.