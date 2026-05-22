Dior Window Displays Conceived With Artist Alex Chinneck in New York and Beverly Hills

In homage to Christian Dior’s unwavering passion for creativity in all forms, artist Alex Chinneck has designed unique window displays for the House.

Veritable visual poems, they celebrate Dior’s history and its enduring ties with the United States, which began as early as 1947.

House of Dior New York – a venue for unique experiences on 57th Street – is thus showcasing nine of his spectacular sculptures. New York symbols such as clocks, yellow taxis and traffic lights appear in a surrealist spirit. These emblems of “the city that never sleeps” have been magically transformed.

Credits: Dior

At the heart of House of Dior Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles, five playful works continue this inventive dialogue by reinterpreting the iconic world of the City of Angels, from cars to ornamental street lamps.

These delightfully whimsical renderings of urban elements are gathered in bouquets, tangled up or bent into bows to evoke couture ribbons, threads and drapery.

Credits: Dior

A wonderfully spellbinding fantasy celebrating the first anniversary of these exceptional locations.