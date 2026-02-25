Dolce&Gabbana Beauty unveils series of exclusive Travel Retail initiatives in major international airports

To celebrate twenty years of success for The One fragrance family and the launch of its two new intensities, The One Eau de Parfum Intense and The One For Men Parfum, Dolce&Gabbana will unveil a series of exclusive Travel Retail initiatives in some of the world’s most prestigious airports, starting in February.

Following the opening of a large-scale pop-up at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in January, notable podiums will be established in key international travel hubs, including Rome, London, Frankfurt, Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, and Panama City. The spaces will be entirely dedicated to the world of The One. The golden-themed installations evoke the unmistakable silhouettes of the fragrances, long-standing symbols of charisma and timeless elegance.

London Heathrow. Credits: Dolce&Gabbana

Travelers will be welcomed by an immersive journey that begins with a chronology wall tracing the history of The One, inviting guests to discover the key milestones in the evolution of the franchise over time.

Within the podium, thanks to digital consultation services, beauty lovers can explore not only the iconic scents of The One family - including the latest additions, The One Eau De Parfum Intense and The One For Men Parfum - but also the full Dolce&Gabbana Beauty range, from makeup to the most beloved fine fragrances.

Roma Fiumicino. Credits: Dolce&Gabbana

The experience is further enriched by immersive retailtainment activities: all passengers are invited to step into the spotlight and capture their unique aura with instant photos, or record and send heartfelt messages to their The One, giving voice to their emotions.

Completing the journey is a dedicated gifting area, offering everything needed to personalize purchases with special stickers and ribbons.