Essentiel Antwerp opens third UK store In Notting Hill

Belgian fashion label Essentiel Antwerp is delighted to announce the opening of its third standalone UK store in London’s Notting Hill, adding to its existing locations in Sloane Square and Hampstead. The new boutique is located on the corner of Westbourne Grove and Ledbury Road at 207 Westbourne Grove and will be open mid-May.

The boutique introduces a distinctive new retail concept that reflects the brand’s playful yet sophisticated spirit. This is a truly unique shop fit, led by Esssentiel Antwerp’s design team in collaboration with Antwerp-based Gestalt Architects, with a strong 70’s influence expressed through soft curves, tactile materials and custom-made cabinetry. The split-level layout add spatial interest and a lovely flow to the browsing experience, shopping is also enhanced by thoughtfully positioned mirrors and layered lighting.

The result is a highly curated, one-off store experience where bespoke design and unparalleled customer service sit at the heart of Essentiel Antwerp’s London presence.

‘The UK and London remain a key market for Essentiel Antwerp, and Notting Hill offers a unique blend of local charm and international appeal. This opening marks an important milestone in our continued growth and reinforces our commitment to expanding in inspiring global locations,” says Esfan Eghtessadi, CEO and co-founder of Essentiel Antwerp.

The new store will offer carefully edited highlights from the brands Spring and Summer collections.

Essentiel Antwerp 207 Westbourne Grove W11 2SE will be open from mid-May. 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday.