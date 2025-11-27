Eton opens new flagship store in Frankfurt

The Swedish global menswear brand expands with their new concept focused on customer experience, Custom Made and category expansion.

Eton, known for perfecting shirts since 1928, announces the opening of their new Frankfurt flagship store, introducing the brand’s next-generation retail concept to the German market. The new space follows successful launches in New York, Stockholm, and London, marking the continued rollout of Eton’s elevated global retail experience.

Located in the heart of Frankfurt’s luxury shopping district, the new flagship brings together Eton’s complete assortment—from their world-renowned dress shirts to category expansions of softly tailored jackets, knitwear, and accessories—reflecting Eton’s evolution into a full modern menswear destination.

Credits: Eton

“The Frankfurt flagship store marks a natural evolution for Eton as we continue expanding into influential markets across Europe,” states David Thörewik, CEO of Eton. “Reflecting the full Eton experience, the store builds on our heritage of precision shirtmaking, while offering a modern, welcoming environment for both loyal clients and those discovering the brand.”

Designed by UK-based architecture firm Quadrant Designs, the store highlights Eton’s Scandinavian roots through refined materials such as custom millwork and fixtures. The environment is intentionally considered, offering customers the opportunity to pause with an espresso and explore the collections at their own pace.

The flagship store also features an expanded Custom Made Shirt bar, where clients can book one-on-one appointments with Eton specialists to personalize their own shirts for the absolute perfect fit and array of design options. This unique service adds a distinctly personal touch to the Eton Experience.

The Frankfurt store opens at the end of November, welcoming customers to experience the full Eton assortment in person. The store is located at Neue Mainzer Straße 80.