Fashion with Purpose: Noserider Surf Club's Eco-Revolution

In a world where environmental consciousness is at the forefront, the surf industry is making waves with a significant shift towards sustainability. The spotlight is on the rise of sustainable swimwear, showcasing a fusion of style and eco-responsibility that reflects a growing commitment to combat climate change and ocean pollution. In 2024, turning a blind eye to one’s environmental impact is no longer acceptable, especially within a community where surfers have been instrumental in driving positive change.

Credits: Noserider Surf Club

Noserider Surf Club: Leading the Charge in Eco-Responsibility

Noserider Surf Club, a Bali-born brand, is a standout example of this movement. Specializing in timeless and functional surf pieces, the brand is equally dedicated to a socially and environmentally responsible business model. Launched in March 2022 by Emma, what started as a creative outlet has grown into a vibrant community, fostering an inclusive environment both in and out of the waves. Emma's vision for Noserider Surf Club emerged from a need for confidence and comfort while surfing. The brand's initial designs were born out of her personal quest for surfwear that stayed on during the never ending journey of learning to surf.

A Commitment to Sustainability

At Noserider, every surf suit is ethically handmade in Bali by a locally-owned, female run manufacturer. Surf suits are produced with a sustainable techno-fabric made of 78% ECONYL® regenerated Nylon that turns waste problems into fashion. No plastic is used during production. Noserider packs each item in a biodegradable bag and it then travels just minutes down the road to their flagship store in Canggu, Bali where items are stored. Orders come in a reusable canvas tote bag, with a shell anklet made by local girls in Lombok. Each order from Noserider Surf Club supports these girls, helping them pay for their school fees.

Credits: Noserider Surf Club

Together for Change

The rise in sustainable swimwear is a team effort by surf brands to tackle environmental problems. Surf brands are joining forces, recognizing their role in making a positive impact on the planet and Noserider is at the front, showing how fashion can also help the environment. People are no longer just seeking stylish surfwear; they are prioritizing brands that align with their social and environmental concerns. The growing popularity of sustainable swimwear reflects this shift in consumer mindset, indicating that the industry is actively engaged in creating a more sustainable future. The collective push towards sustainability fashion showcases the industry's awareness and commitment to choices benefiting both surf enthusiasts and the planet. These brands aren't just influencing the future of surf fashion; they're integral to a global movement promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.