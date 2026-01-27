First lululemon store to open at Birmingham Bullring

Hammerson announces that lululemon is set to make its Midlands debut at Bullring, with a brand-new 5,700 sq ft store. This is the latest example of a leading brand choosing impactful stores in only the best locations to support their growth.

The new store will showcase lululemon’s latest range of activewear products for yoga, running, training, tennis, golf,and most other activities, across its womenswear, menswear, and accessories lines.

As part of lululemon’s expansion into Birmingham, the brand will seek to create a community through a local grassroots approach, involving run clubs and group exercise sessions.

Paul O'Brien, Director of Leasing & Commercialisation at Hammerson, commented: “We are committed to bringing the most exciting and dynamic brands to Bullring to deliver what our customers want. Bringing lululemon to the Midlands for the first time is a testament to the appeal of Bullring, a best-in-class destination with an exceptional line-up of big-name retailers.”